Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.