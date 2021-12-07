Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 317 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.