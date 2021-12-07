TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Acquires $205,330.20 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 89,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 22,733 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58.

TCON stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 520,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,537. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TCON shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,039,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 130,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

