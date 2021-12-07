Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.15

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.15 and last traded at $233.15, with a volume of 3676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.46.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

