Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 6.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,352. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

