Tracy Knox Sells 14,019 Shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tracy Knox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rover Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,450.00.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,912. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $6,796,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.