TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 133.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.