TRAXIA (TM2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $160,867.33 and approximately $9.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.59 or 0.08440289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.33 or 1.00646421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00077208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

