Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

TREVF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 1,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,161. The firm has a market cap of $963.07 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.23.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.