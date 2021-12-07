Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREVF. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective (up from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $963.07 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

