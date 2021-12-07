Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

TV traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.62. 77,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,468. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

