Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.85

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 48360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.