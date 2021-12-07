Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.85

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 48360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.
Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.