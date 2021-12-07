Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 93,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,534,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPM stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. The stock had a trading volume of 68,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $479.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

