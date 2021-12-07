Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

