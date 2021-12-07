Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of Trinity Industries worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

