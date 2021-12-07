TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 194,191 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.68.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $15,630,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
