TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 194,191 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $994.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $15,630,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

