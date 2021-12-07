Triton International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 26,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 1,488 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRTN stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. 362,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,681. Triton International has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Triton International’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

