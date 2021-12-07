Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $136.00

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 1410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.76.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

