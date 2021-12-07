Trollcoin Price Up 73% This Week (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 73% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $587,208.04 and approximately $412.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,044.53 or 0.99723363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.92 or 0.00924443 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

