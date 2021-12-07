TRON Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.38 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003435 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005145 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,895,290,616 coins and its circulating supply is 101,895,264,639 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

