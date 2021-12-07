TrueFi Hits One Day Volume of $17.19 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $178.19 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.