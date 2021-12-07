TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Shares Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 4,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.