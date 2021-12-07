TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.45. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

