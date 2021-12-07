Truist Securiti Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEE. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

