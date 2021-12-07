Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $111.78

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.78, but opened at $120.93. Trupanion shares last traded at $137.33, with a volume of 8,822 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

