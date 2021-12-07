TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $1.61 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $156.30 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

