Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

