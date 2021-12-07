Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$53.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$53.00 price objective by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.63 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The company has a market cap of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

