Tufton Capital Management Sells 630 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

CB opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.