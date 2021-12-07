Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $37.60. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 758 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
