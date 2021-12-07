Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $37.60. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 758 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

