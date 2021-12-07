TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $111,865.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,983,781,855 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.