TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $25.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

