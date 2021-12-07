Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,071,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,090,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

