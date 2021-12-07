Typerium Price Down 8.7% This Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $807,013.44 and approximately $3,506.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00040477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210923 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.