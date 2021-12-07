U and I Group (LON:UAI) Shares Down 0.7%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.96). Approximately 1,333,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 427,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.98).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.46. The company has a market capitalization of £185.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36.

In other news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE bought 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,067.14).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

