U Network Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One U Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1.31 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
U Network Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
