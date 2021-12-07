Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,525 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

