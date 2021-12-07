Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

UBER opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

