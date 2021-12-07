UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Up 5.9%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $855.72 and last traded at $855.72. 97 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $808.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.98 and its 200 day moving average is $748.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

