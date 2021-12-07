UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Alstom in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.61 ($51.25).

Shares of ALO traded up €0.92 ($1.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €32.10 ($36.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.99). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €31.92 and a 200 day moving average of €36.46.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

