UBS Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €41.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €41.00 ($46.07) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.26) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.95 ($52.75).

ETR:DUE traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €37.14 ($41.73). 89,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.74 ($32.29) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($49.53).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

