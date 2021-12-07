UBS Group Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $14.62 on Tuesday, reaching $238.90. 2,933,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

