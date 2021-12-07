UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk Acquires 6,300 Shares

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,370.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,290,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,328,587.25.

Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 5,000 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, with a total value of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 2,500 shares of UGE International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,675.00.

Shares of UGE International stock traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.74. 14,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.31 million and a PE ratio of -12.44. UGE International Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

