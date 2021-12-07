Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Ultra Clean worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

