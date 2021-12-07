Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 128,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,366 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

