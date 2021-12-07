Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.32

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $23.73 million and $2.20 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00137236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

