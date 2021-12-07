Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 488,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

