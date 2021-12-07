Unicly Chris McCann Collection Market Capitalization Reaches $313,156.56 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market capitalization of $313,156.56 and $3,395.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

