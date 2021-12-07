Unicly Doki Doki Collection 1-Day Volume Tops $311.00 (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a total market capitalization of $322,000.94 and $311.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Doki Doki Collection

