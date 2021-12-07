Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Reaches Market Cap of $116,760.10

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $116,760.10 and $677.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.83 or 0.08481614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,356.71 or 0.99958548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

